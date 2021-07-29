YSRCP, police conspired to jail Devineni: Nakka Anand Babu

Mangalagiri: TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu on Wednesday slammed the YSRCP government for 'hatching' a conspiracy along with the AP police to ambush, arrest and then send former Minister and TDP politburo member Devineni Umamaheswara Rao to jail.

Anand Babu said that the local sub inspector deliberately misguided and diverted the route of Devineni Uma's vehicle when he was returning from a visit to the illegal mining site near Gaddamanugu. When Uma took the road as suggested by the SI, over 100 YSRCP 'goondas' were waiting there and ambushed and attempted to murder the former minister. It was clearly a joint conspiracy of the YCP leaders and the police, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, Anand Babu said that Devineni Uma along with some TDP leaders visited the gravel mining site and was returning. At around 6.15 pm, the local SI stopped them and said that the YCP leaders were waiting to attack them. The SI asked Uma to take the road towards G Konduru. When Uma duly followed the SI's advice, the YSRCP attack took place in a pre-planned manner. Anand Babu said that the police surrounded Uma's vehicle and did not allow him to go to the police station to lodge complaint against the YSRCP attackers. From 6.15 pm to 1.15 am, the police forced Devineni Uma to remain stuck in his vehicle. Later, there was stone pelting in which Uma escaped but his car window panes were smashed. It was the police themselves who did not allow Uma to get down from the car when the YSRCP activists continued their attack.

It is atrocious that the police took a complaint from one Dasari Suresh and booked SC, ST atrocities cases against Devineni Uma. Meanwhile, TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar condemned the arrest of Uma in the name of the SC, ST atrocities cases. It became a fashion for the ruling YSRCP to misuse the atrocities cases to harass political opponents. The atrocity cases were used against the SC, ST farmers in Amaravati Capital itself. The YSRCP rulers were running the State in a very atrocious, lawless and ruthless manner, bringing a lot of disrepute.

Narendra said that Devineni Uma would have escaped from the YSRCP goondas' attack if the police did not misguide and entrap him. Even the top IPS officers were telling lies and filing false cases in order to please their political bosses. The Krishna District SP and the DGP owe an explanation to the people on the illegal attacks and on the involvement of the police in this conspiracy.