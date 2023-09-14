YSRCP responds to TDP Jana Sena alliance, says Pawan deceived his fans

YSRCP responded to the Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's announcement regarding the alliance between TDP and Jana Sena in the next elections stating that the latter has disappointed the fans and the cadre. The YSRCP through its Twitter handle had took a jibe and Jana Sena and said that Pawan Kalyan has met Naidu in the Jail only to ensure ensure alliance with TDP. Y

stating that the fans of Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena cadre were duped, the YSRCP claimed that it is now the war between the alliances and the people. The YSRCP has made it clear that all the people are ready to drive you out of this state.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan along with Nara Lokesh and Balakrishna met Chandrababu, who is accused A-1 in the skill development scam, in the Rajahmundry Central Jail on Thursday. Later, Pawan Kalyan announced alliance with TDP. Pawan Kalyan tried to create new illusions for the people to understand this matter.

He said that they cannot stop YSRCP in the next elections without alliances and opined the BJP will also join the alliance to desiminate YSRCP government. He said that they could not contest together in the last election due to the ideological differences. He said that the alliance is for the future of the state and lashed out at the government alleging of filing false cases against Chandrababu Naidu.