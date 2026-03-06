YSRCP slams govt over ‘collapse’ of law & order in AP

Nellore: YSRCP Legal Cell State president M Manohar Reddy strongly criticised the coalition government, stating that law and order in Andhra Pradesh has collapsed and that the police system is being misused as a political tool to target opposition leaders.

Speaking to the media at party office here on Thursday, he said that law and order has collapsed with murders, sexual assaults and ganja trafficking increasing across the State. Instead of public governance, the coalition government is running ‘political governance’, using the police system as a political tool to target opposition leaders. The Central government statistics and crime bureau records show Andhra Pradesh is slipping to the bottom in maintaining law and order, he said.

The YSRCP leader pointed out that even constituencies represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other Ministers are witnessing rising crime, yet the government remains silent. Police are functioning under the influence of the ruling party leaders, acting like a private force against YSRCP leaders and cadres, he added.

Manohar alleged that vendetta cases have intensified in Nellore district, adding that more than 20 cases have been filed against former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Cases are being registered even for press conferences, social media posts, and raising questions on governance, he pointed out. Courts have clearly held that statements made in press interactions cannot be criminalized without direct complaint, yet these judicial principles are being ignored, he reminded.

The YSRCP leader stated that former Minister Ambati Rambabu’s house was attacked and vandalised, yet the attackers received station bail while the victim faced non-bailable cases and jail. Similar incidents occurred with former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy, where attackers were spared while cases were filed against the victim. Old cases are being reopened and fabricated complaints are being used to implicate opposition leaders.

Manohar further said that cases are also being filed against lawyers, journalists, and social media users questioning the government. Media outlets critical of the government face police action while abusive propaganda from pro-government platforms goes untouched. “Every officer involved in illegal actions is being recorded in a ‘digital diary’. When the government changes, those who misused authority and violated the law will face legal consequences,” he warned. Police must restore neutrality and protect law and order instead of serving political interests, he said.