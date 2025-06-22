YSRCP slams govt over forced mobilisation of tribal students for yoga

Kurnool: YSRCP student wing state spokesperson Kattike Gowtham strongly criticised the state government’s alleged exploitation of tribal students in the name of a Guinness World Record attempt and political appeasement.

He alleged that over 26,000 tribal students from government schools and welfare hostels were forcibly transported at 2 am in the night to participate in the ‘Yogandhra’ event, merely to boost the image of the coalition government and impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gowtham speaking to The Hans India on Saturday expressed outrage over the government’s negligence in providing even basic amenities for the children during the late-night transportation, pointing out that the students were deprived of proper rest and comfort.

He questioned whether ministers, MLAs, and senior officials would be willing to subject their own children to such treatment. The incident, he said, reflects a deeper apathy towards tribal welfare, as these students have long suffered from lack of nutritious food and poor hostel facilities.

He further slammed the government for failing to provide essential medical support to tribal students suffering from common ailments such as fever and vomiting, with no health workers or ambulances available in emergencies.

Yet, for this publicity-driven yoga event, the administration managed to deploy special buses in the middle of the night. If the government truly cared about tribal welfare, he demanded that it should start sports schools in tribal regions rather than use these children for photo ops.

Responding to education minister Nara Lokesh’s statement lauding student participation in the Yogandhra event, Gowtham asserted that the government should first ensure basic necessities like nutrition and healthcare before celebrating such large-scale events.

He warned that if such shameful practices continue, the YSRCP student wing will stage large-scale protests across the state to protect the rights and dignity of tribal students.