YSRCP Subhash Chandra Bose slams TDP for its wicked politics of stopping development in AP

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was incensed that the TDP was obstructing development work. He was speaking at a media conference here on Thursday and flagged that poor houses are being obstructed. He said the TDP was doing injustice to the poor in AP with its nefarious politics.



Subhash Chandra Bose said that the opposition also has a role in democracy and opined that it is the responsibility of the opposition to make constructive suggestions. He was incensed that the Chandrababu-led opposition was working to obstruct development using Raghuram Krishnam Raju as a pawn for this.

He alleged that a petition seeking suspension of the loan was filed in the name of Raghurama Krishnam Raju and trying to stop the funds for the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He said that Raghurama Krishnam Raju has also played a major role in preventing the funds for housing.

"The purpose of the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is to keep employment creation and money in circulation; it does not matter how much work is done, except how many people are employed; unfortunately, this scheme was not approved," Subhash said adding that Chandrababu and Raghurama Krishnam Raju filed petitions together and brought Stay. "This shows their sincerity towards the poor, "said Subhash Chandra Bose.