YSRCP to announce its candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections today

YSRCP Party leader and Chief Minister YS Jagan is set to announce the party's candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The announcement will take place after special prayers at late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR district. Candidates for all 175 Legislative Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats will be revealed simultaneously in the afternoon.

The manifesto process for the upcoming elections is in its final stages, and after its announcement, CM YS Jagan will kick start the campaign with the goal of securing a historic victory and further improving the future of the poor.

The campaign is expected to start on the 18th of this month, with plans to organize two to three public meetings and road shows in different areas each day.