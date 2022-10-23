YSRCP trying to eliminate Opposition parties, alleges Jana Sena

Visakhapatnam: The ruling party is trying to eliminate the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh by booking false cases against their leaders, alleged JSP general secretary T Shiva Shankar. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said the YSRCP had forgotten that people were living in a democratic world. "Instead of following the Indian constitution, the YSRCP is implementing the 'Pulivendula constitution'. The ruling party is keen on wiping out the JSP by levelling false cases against the party's key leaders," he pointed out. About the rally taken out by the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that faced hurdles on October 15 from Visakhapatnam Airport to the city, Shiva Shankar said the rally route was intimated to the police in advance. "The police did not mention about the enforcement of Section 30 of the Police Act despite giving us the rally route. Nor did they (police) issue any notice not to carry out the rally. If they maintained silence that meant it was deemed to be accepted," pointed out Shiva Shankar. All the nine leaders of the JSP who were earlier arrested for their reported attack on the YSRCP leaders and ministers at Visakhapatnam airport obtained bail from Andhra Pradesh High Court. JSP leaders Bolisetty Satya and Kona Tata Rao, among others, attended the meeting.