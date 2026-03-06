  1. Home
YSRCP Walks Out of AP Legislative Council

  • Created On:  6 March 2026 1:35 PM IST
Members of the YSR Congress Party (YCP) walked out of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, demanding a discussion on the problems faced by Anganwadi centres.

YSRCP MLC Botsa Satyanarayana criticised the government for failing to address these issues, asserting that the previous administration had an agreement with Anganwadi workers.

He pointed out that Minister Sandhya Rani had denied such an agreement, and the walkout was in protest against her statement.

Minister Lokesh responded by saying that the government was prepared to discuss all concerns related to the matter.

