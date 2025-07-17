Live
- Ayurveda diet for monsoon: Expert tips to achieve glowing and healthy skin naturally
- The Hans India anniversary celebrated at Prasanthi Nilayam
- Rakul Preet Singh highlights the role of yoga in her self-love journey
- Smarter Assistance Unlocked: Microsoft Copilot Now Scans Your Entire Desktop
- Simple ways to boost productivity
- Speed up construction of houses for poor
- Hearing loss, loneliness accelerate dementia risk: Study
- Nasr School hosts national debate platform for budding orators
- World Emoji Day: Celebrating the language of expression
- Foundation Laid for New IOCL Gas Storage Centre in Tirupati
YSRCP ZP chiefs meet Jagan, condemn attack on Krishna ZP chairperson
Jagan advises them to prioritise strengthening local govt institutions
Tadepalli: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met zilla parishad (ZP) chairpersons from several erstwhile districts belonging to his party at his residence here on Tuesday.
The ZP chairpersons who attended the meeting are Piria Vijaya (Srikakulam), Majji Srinivasarao (Vizianagaram), Jallipalli Subhadra (Alluri Sitarama Raju District), Vipparthi Venugopal Rao (East Godavari), Buchepalli Venkayyamma (Prakasam), Anam Arunamma (Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore), Muthyala Ramagovindu Reddy (YSR district), Yerrabothula Papireddy (Kurnool), Boya Girijamma (Anantapur), and Govindappa Srinivasulu (Chittoor). During the meeting, the leaders strongly condemned the recent alleged attack on Krishna district ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, by TDP activists. They expressed their solidarity with Harika and extended their gratitude to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his steadfast support during this challenging period.
Jagan Mohan Reddy advised the ZP chairpersons to prioritise strengthening local governance institutions. He also urged them to work diligently on fortifying the YSRCP from the booth level upwards, by devising a structured and action-oriented plan. He enquired about the progress of the ‘Babu Surety Mosam Guarantee – Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ campaign, which is currently underway across the state.