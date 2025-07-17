YSRCP ZP chiefs meet Jagan, condemn attack on Krishna ZP chairperson

Tadepalli: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met zilla parishad (ZP) chairpersons from several erstwhile districts belonging to his party at his residence here on Tuesday.

The ZP chairpersons who attended the meeting are Piria Vijaya (Srikakulam), Majji Srinivasarao (Vizianagaram), Jallipalli Subhadra (Alluri Sitarama Raju District), Vipparthi Venugopal Rao (East Godavari), Buchepalli Venkayyamma (Prakasam), Anam Arunamma (Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore), Muthyala Ramagovindu Reddy (YSR district), Yerrabothula Papireddy (Kurnool), Boya Girijamma (Anantapur), and Govindappa Srinivasulu (Chittoor). During the meeting, the leaders strongly condemned the recent alleged attack on Krishna district ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, by TDP activists. They expressed their solidarity with Harika and extended their gratitude to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his steadfast support during this challenging period.

Jagan Mohan Reddy advised the ZP chairpersons to prioritise strengthening local governance institutions. He also urged them to work diligently on fortifying the YSRCP from the booth level upwards, by devising a structured and action-oriented plan. He enquired about the progress of the ‘Babu Surety Mosam Guarantee – Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ campaign, which is currently underway across the state.