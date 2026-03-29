YVU V-C receives FIE Fellowship

Kadapa: Bellamkonda Raja Shekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University (YVU), has been conferred the prestigious FIE (Fellow of The Institution of Engineers (India)) Fellowship.

The FIE is the highest grade of membership awarded by the Institution, recognising eminent engineers for their exceptional contributions to engineering, technology, research, and professional leadership. Prof. Raja Shekhar has been honoured for his significant role in advancing higher education, promoting research, and strengthening academic institutions through his leadership and vast experience.