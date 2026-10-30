7 Upcoming Cars in November 2026

The list of upcoming cars in the month of November 2026 includes premium models such as Mercedes BenZ GLC Electric and Denza D9, along with electric vehicles such as Mahindra Thar E, JSW Chery iCar V23, jaecoo J5 EV and VinFast VF3. The expected price could range from approximately around Rs.10 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric could enter the Indian market in the first week of November. It is expected that the launch date is around 4th November, 2026. The estimated starting price could be around Rs 80 lakh although the final pricing would be clear at launch.

D9 Electric MPV from BYD’s premium brand, the Denza, could be launched in India around 16th November. The expected price is nearing to Rs. 1.10 crore.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most interesting names on this list. The electric Thar concept has already attracted attention, but uncertainty remains regarding the launch timeline for the production model.

The iCAR V23 is also an interesting model in JSW Motors' upcoming electric vehicle plans. It is expected India launch date is listed around November 15th.

The JSW jacoo J5 EV is also among the expected launches in the month of November. The estimated price of this electric SUV could be around Rs. 20 lakh.

Hyjndai’s upcoming compact EV is also listed in the November launch calendar. It is estimated starting price could be around Rs. 10 lakh, thus making it an interesting proposition in the mass market electric vehicle segment.

The VinFast VF3 is another significant model among the expected November launches. This compact electric vehicle has an expected launch date for November 25, 2026, and it is an estimated price of around Rs. 10 lakh.