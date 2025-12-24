All-New VICTORIS ‘Got it All’ SUV wins Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2026

The Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS ‘Got it All’ SUV has been recognised as the winner of the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2026 award. Assessed, scrutinised and judged by a jury of India’s leading automobile journalists, the Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS was awarded the coveted Indian Car of the Year 2026 award. Competing against a stellar lineup of finalists, the VICTORIS impressed the jury with its radical blend of intelligent technology, indulgent comfort, all-round safety, striking design, all complemented by a versatile range of powertrain offerings to appeal to a diverse range of customers. The prestigious 2026 Indian Car of the Year accolade solidifies VICTORIS’ positioning as the SUV that has ‘Got It All’.

Receiving the award, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Indian Car of the Year 2026’ award for VICTORIS. This SUV was designed to provide all possible features to today’s new-age customers. It brings together style, technology, safety, and a host of smart innovations. With the strong customer pull and now the coveted ICOTY award, VICTORIS lives up to its promise of ‘Got It All’. We are grateful to the ICOTY jury for this prestigious recognition.”

The VICTORIS features segment‑first innovations, including a “Theatre on Wheels” infotainment experience with an 8-speaker Premium Sound Experience featuring Dolby Atmos# and a 25.65cm (10.1") SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen. Equipped with an Advanced Level 2 ADAS^ suite, high‑definition 360 view camera system, and customisable 64‑colour ambient lighting— the VICTORIS is perfectly tailored to cater to the modern aspirations of today’s dynamic customers.

On offer with multiple powertrain options, the VICTORIS is available with a 1.5L Strong Hybrid powertrain with EV mode for a refined and silent drive experience. The VICTORIS Strong Hybrid delivers smooth, confident and efficient performance, with an incredible fuel-efficiency of 28.65 km/l (eCVT)*. The VICTORIS is also available with an ALLGRIP Select 4x4 model paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, empowering confident performance across challenging terrains. Another segment-first introduced by the VICTORIS is the underbody fuel tank design of the VICTORIS S-CNG to enable full utilisation of boot space.















