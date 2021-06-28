2021 Skoda Highlights: Get to know the Price, Engine Details, interiors and Exteriors

The Skoda Kushaq is the 1st SUV, which has been built on the Company's new, India-Specific MQB-A0 in platform and it is the 1st model, to be introduced under the India 2.0 project. The above model was unveiled on June 28. Kushaq sounds very unique; its name has been derived from the Sanskrit word, Kushak, which is often referred as ruler or emperor. This car would battle against its rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

With regards to specifications, Kushaq comes with a 1.0 litre TSI engine having both a 6-speed manual as well as automatic transmission.

The Skoda Kushaq also receives company's India-developed "MySKODA Connect" it assists the owner with real-time car tracking, driving behavior analysis as well trip analysis and insights. It also helps in case of an emergency having features such as Roadside assistance and SOS.

Deliveries begin from 12th July and booking are now open!

Bookings for newly launched Skoda Kushaq are now open; all those who are interested can login on WWW. Buyskodaonline.co.in across the nation above 100 sales touch points is available in 85 cities. The company has made an announcement that, starting from 12th July, the deliveries of the SUV in India would begin. The above vehicle comes with 4 years/1.00.000 km warranty, which can be further extendable to nearing to 6 years /1.50, 000 km.

Price Revealed

The Skoda Auto India has revealed the price of the Kushaq SUV; the starting price would be around Rs. 10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Engine details

The Skoda Kushaq reveals 2 engine options which include 1.0 litre TSI petrol and a 1.5 litre TSI Petrol. The company has stated that, both these engines are super smooth and they are high on refinement.

Undergone rigorous test

The above vehicle has undergone rigorous test on mountain roads, terrains and also in the scorching heat of Rajashtan.

Safety features

While talking about safety features of the Skoda Kushaq, the vehicle receives about 6 airbags, auto wiper and headlamps, hill assist, tyre pressure monitoring system. In addition, all variants of the Kushaq come fitted with ESC as a standard fitment.

What's inside?

The SUV comes with a 1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity; moreover, it has got a sunroof, a good-looking two-spoke steering wheel, cruise control and also ambient lighting on offer for that premium cabin experience. In addition, it has also got wireless charging, front ventilated seats and a cooled glove box, they are part of the package in order to further step up the convenient quotient.

Nearing to 95% localization

The soon-to be launched Skoda Kushaq would be up to 95% localized. Not only this, but the Kushaq would also be the brand's first made in India SUV.

Quick look at the exteriors

The soon to be launched Skoda Kushaq looks premium. Up front, the SUV receives brand's signature butterfly grille along with black vertical slats and a chrome surround too. It has got all LED headlamps having integrated LED DRLS, along with contrasting skid plates, 17 inch alloy wheels, integrated rear spoiler, silver coloured roof rails. The wraparound LED tails lamps come together and make the Kushaq a good looking car.