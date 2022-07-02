2023 BMW G 310 GS: Three New Paint Options Available Now

The BMW Mottorrad has recently rolled out new yearly update for 2023 G 310 GS motorcycle. This entry level bike has now got three new paint options and the rest of the details remain the same. So, all those who wish to have new paint options, check these fresh paint options, and if you wish to own the new colored bike, go for it.



The new paint options are Version Basic Cosimic Black 3, Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic and Style Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matt. The company has taken decision, previously available Polar White Triple Black and Cyanite Blue Metallic Paint themes have been shelved.

The newly introduced color options feature black colours for the wheels, while the chassis come dipped in red for the style sport Polar white with Racing Blue Metallic and Style Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matt Paints. The frame comes in black for the Version Basic Cosmic Black 3 and it also features subtle GS decals on the fuel tank. Apart from the exterior paint updates, the rest of the motorcycle does remain unchanged.