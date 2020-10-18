Bajaj Pulsar RS200, NS200 And NS160 Get New Colours
RS series gets three new paint options while NS series gets four. Feature minor cosmetic updates but no mechanical changes. It is one of the many price hikes Bajaj motorcycles have received since the BS6 update.
The Bajaj Pulsar RS200, NS200 and NS160 get yet another price hike but this time, it comes with new colour options and minor cosmetic changes. The motorcycles get no feature or mechanical updates. Prices of both motorcycles have increased by around Rs 1,500. Here are the revised prices:
The Pulsar RS200 gets three new colour schemes: Burnt Red (matte finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey. On the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160, you can choose between four new paint options: Burnt Red (matte finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Plasma Satin Blue. Other cosmetic updates include a white painted perimeter frame and wheels, new graphics, and carbon-fibre finish on the front fender and rear tyre hugger. The seat gets an embossed logo.
All three motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged. While the Pulsar RS200 and NS200 use a liquid-cooled and fuel-injected 24.5PS motor, the NS160 gets an air-cooled and fuel-injected 17.2PS motor. These are the only motorcycles to use a perimeter frame in their respective segments.
Bajaj has been constantly hiking the prices of its motorcycle range since the BS6 update. The BS6 models, however, did not receive any cosmetic or feature updates, except for the motor. This is the first time the motorcycles have received any form of update, something Bajaj should have done long ago.