Bajaj Pulsar RS200, NS200 And NS160 Get New Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 , NS200 and NS160 get yet another price hike but this time, it comes with new colour options and minor cosmetic changes. The motorcycles get no feature or mechanical updates. Prices of both motorcycles have increased by around Rs 1,500. Here are the revised prices:

Old price New price Price difference Pulsar NS160 Rs 1,07,091 Rs 1,08,589 Rs 1,498 Pulsar NS200 Rs 1,29,722 Rs 1,31,219 Rs 1,497 Pulsar RS200 Rs 1,50,682 Rs 1,52,179 Rs 1,497

The Pulsar RS200 gets three new colour schemes: Burnt Red (matte finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey. On the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160, you can choose between four new paint options: Burnt Red (matte finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Plasma Satin Blue. Other cosmetic updates include a white painted perimeter frame and wheels, new graphics, and carbon-fibre finish on the front fender and rear tyre hugger. The seat gets an embossed logo.

All three motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged. While the Pulsar RS200 and NS200 use a liquid-cooled and fuel-injected 24.5PS motor, the NS160 gets an air-cooled and fuel-injected 17.2PS motor. These are the only motorcycles to use a perimeter frame in their respective segments.

Bajaj has been constantly hiking the prices of its motorcycle range since the BS6 update. The BS6 models, however, did not receive any cosmetic or feature updates, except for the motor. This is the first time the motorcycles have received any form of update, something Bajaj should have done long ago.