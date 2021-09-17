Bank of Baroda Slashes Car loan rates: Get to Know the Details

On Thursday, Bank of Baroda has made announcement about loan offers amid the festive season, it has waived off car loan rates.



As per the revised rates, the lender is providing waiver of @.25% in the existing applicable rates for car loans. The car loan rates now start at 7.00%.

Customers can also look forward to having doorstep service as well faster processing, they can apply on bob world/mobile banking or banks website, so that their loan gets sanctioned instantly, the lender has further stated the following.

On the revision of car loan rates, the H.T Solanki, Gm –Mortages & other Retail assets, Bank of Baroda stated that, with the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, the bank intends to bring festive cheer among the existing loyal customers as well as new bank customers. These types of attractive proposition by availing car loans, customers will be benefited from lower rates.