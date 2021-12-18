Benelli Launches Adventure Tourer Bike in India: Price @Rs2.51 lakh(ex-showroom)

Benelli, Superbike maker has recently launched its all-new adventure tourer model, TRK 251 in our nation, India and the price is around Rs 2.51 lakh(ex-showroom).

The TRK 251 would be powered by a powerful 250cc single-cylinder engine producing peak power of 25.8 PS and 21.1 Nm of peak torque. The company stated it, on Thursday.

The plus point is TRK 251 is both, accessible as well as a high-performance adventurer tourer providing purpose design, with aggressive styling, engaging performance and ultra-comfortable ergonomics. By launching the above bike, the company is looking is keen and excited to have more customers to its Benelli family in the nation, who desire to enter the adventure touring realm, the Benelli India Managing Director, Vikas Jhabakh stated.

The company stated, this bike is the newest member of the TRK range and it has got an 18 lire fuel tank, which would result in lesser fuel stops and uninterrupted ride hours. It also receives adjustable brake as well as clutch levers, and it has got 5V USB charging point as standard.

It would be available having a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty. Earlier this month, the company has already opened the booking, with the down payment of Rs. 6000 only.