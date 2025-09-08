BSA Gold Star celebrates first anniversary in India, announces the limited-edition Goldie-kit

The BSA Gold Star came back to India last year, carrying with it the unmistakable charm of authentic British motorcycling. It also set a new benchmark in refinement by which large single-cylinders are now measured. A year on, the classic single is being celebrated with BSA’s first exchange programme for discerning enthusiasts, timed with the festive season.

The 650cc Gold Star stands apart for its design purity and craftsmanship. For its anniversary, riders can trade in any two-wheeler for up to Rs 10,000 in value. Every purchase also comes with a limited-edition set of hand-picked accessories: A tall windshield to cut the wind, a pillion backrest for comfort, a polished exhaust guard, and a rear rail that adds both purpose and style.

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, said, “Since its launch in India, the BSA Gold Star has found a loyal following. It takes forward the BSA spirit in a form that feels classic yet contemporary. Marking one year here makes us proud, and this initiative is our way of thanking riders for their trust and welcoming more enthusiasts to the BSA family.”

The exchange programme runs from August 23 to September 23, 2025. Together with the curated accessory kit valued at Rs 5,896, the total benefits are worth Rs 15,896, an anniversary gesture in keeping with BSA’s storied legacy that has been part of world motorcycling since 1861.

Classic Legends, manufacturer of BSA Motorcycles, has also announced the revised prices for the BSA Gold Star, following the GST 2.0 reforms. Riders purchasing the Goldie before September 21 stand to save up to Rs 23,702 on ex-Delhi showroom price.

BSA’s design heritage

The Gold Star carries forward BSA’s unmistakable British DNA. A rounded fuel tank with the iconic badge, polished metal touches, pinstriping, and chrome pipes set the tone. Modern details such as LED lighting, wire-spoke wheels, and crisp switchgear sit naturally within its classic café racer silhouette. With sculpted lines, a tall stance, and a deeply contoured seat, it feels as timeless as it looks.

Performance & engineering

At its core is a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine that delivers 45hp and 55nm of torque, among the strongest and most refined in its class. It is tuned for smooth power, whether in city traffic or open highways. A 5-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, and a double-cradle chassis with telescopic forks make for confident, easy riding. Wide tyres, premium disc brakes, and a finely balanced suspension complete the package, offering stability, control, and long-haul comfort.

Colours & variants

The Gold Star comes in five finishes, each carrying a distinct personality:

Shadow Black – understated and classic

Insignia Red – bold, with racing heritage pinstripes

Midnight Black – sleek and commanding

Dawn Silver – elegant with premium detailing

Highland Green – deep, rich, and sophisticated

Each variant is defined by chrome accents, precise detailing, and finishes that honour the brand’s legacy.

This festive season, step into the Gold Star story, a motorcycle built on heritage, engineered for today, and crafted to stand apart.