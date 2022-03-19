CAR & Bike Award 2022: Mahindra XUV700 wins 2022 India Car of the Year

This year, from M&M garage, Mahindra XUV700 has won the Indian Car of the Year 2022 Award. The 17th edition of the ICOTy has announced the Indian SUV as the winner. It edged out other nominees such as Volkswagan Taigun, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, MG Astor, Citroen C5 Aircross, Force Gurkha, Renault Kiger, Skoda Octavia and Skoda Kushaq.

The ICOTY symbolizes value for money, reliability, design, tech, innovation, fuel efficiency, driving appeal and also sustainability for the Indian market.

Ever since its launch, the Mahindra XUV700 has dominated the Indian Market, in mere 4 months, the car has racked up more than one lakh bookings.

This car is presently available both petrol and diesel engine, with the latter offered in 2 states of tune.