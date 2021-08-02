Car Sales in the Month of July Rise

As the festive season is near, auto companies are all gearing up, at the dealership and there has been a report that, healthy growth in wholesale numbers in the month of July has been reported. Except for the Hero Motorcorp, all the other automakers have reported strong numbers in the month of July.



The companies such as Tata Motors, Maruti, and Hyundai have remained optimistic about demand in the coming months, even though there is uncertainty in the nation due to Covid-19 and possible thirdwave and nation may impose certain restrictions such as complete lockdown or partial lockdown.

When compared to last year, Maruti Suzuki, nation's biggest carmaker, reported about 37% growth with regards to deliveries to dealership at 1.3 lakh units against nearly 98,000 units in the same month last year.

The company has got a huge backlog in bookings, which is understood to be somewhere around 1.5 lakh cars. Maruti, is soon gearing up, to ramp up its production and faster it would like to meet up the demand.

The 2nd wave of corona, had greater impact on the nation as a whole, it affected numerous people's livelihood. The auto companies are expecting that there would be soon turn around in demand, as the need for mobility goes up, due to advisories on social distancing. Also, there has been pent up demand.