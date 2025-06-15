Live
Citroen C3 Sport Edition Unveiled: Gets rally decals, sporty interiors, and added features
Citroen C3 Sport Edition revealed with rally decals, red interior accents, ambient lights, dashcam, and wireless charging; no mechanical changes expected.
Citroen is gearing up to launch a new Sport Edition of its popular compact SUV, the C3, with exclusive updates revealed via dealer sources. This special edition gets a rally-inspired decal, refreshed interior with red-accented seats, and 'SPORT' badging that elevates its visual appeal.
Additional premium touches include ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and a dashcam—features previously unavailable in the standard trims. Existing tech like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, accented AC knobs, auto-folding ORVMs, and a four-speaker sound system will remain unchanged.
Under the hood, there are no mechanical upgrades. The C3 Sport Edition will retain the trusted 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 108.6bhp and 205Nm of torque, likely mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
In terms of safety, the vehicle continues to offer a comprehensive package including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, ESP, TPMS, hill hold, rear-view camera, and speed-sensing door locks.
The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is expected to be priced at a ₹30,000 premium over the current top-end variant. Following the recent Dark Edition, this move underlines Citroen's intent to expand its special edition lineup and tap into niche buyer preferences.