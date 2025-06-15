  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Auto > Auto News

Citroen C3 Sport Edition Unveiled: Gets rally decals, sporty interiors, and added features

Citroen C3 Sport Edition Unveiled: Gets rally decals, sporty interiors, and added features
x
Highlights

Citroen C3 Sport Edition revealed with rally decals, red interior accents, ambient lights, dashcam, and wireless charging; no mechanical changes expected.

Citroen is gearing up to launch a new Sport Edition of its popular compact SUV, the C3, with exclusive updates revealed via dealer sources. This special edition gets a rally-inspired decal, refreshed interior with red-accented seats, and 'SPORT' badging that elevates its visual appeal.

Additional premium touches include ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and a dashcam—features previously unavailable in the standard trims. Existing tech like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, accented AC knobs, auto-folding ORVMs, and a four-speaker sound system will remain unchanged.

Under the hood, there are no mechanical upgrades. The C3 Sport Edition will retain the trusted 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 108.6bhp and 205Nm of torque, likely mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of safety, the vehicle continues to offer a comprehensive package including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, ESP, TPMS, hill hold, rear-view camera, and speed-sensing door locks.

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is expected to be priced at a ₹30,000 premium over the current top-end variant. Following the recent Dark Edition, this move underlines Citroen's intent to expand its special edition lineup and tap into niche buyer preferences.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick