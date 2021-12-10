December 2021 Nissan Car Offers : Avail Benefits Nearing to RS. 1 Lakh

Are you making plans to buy all new SUV and are considering something from the stables of Nissan India? Well, then you are at the right place, the company is presently proving few terrific offers as well as benefits on the Nissan Kicks SUV in India. The Japanese automaker's offer for the Kicks SUV does include a varied lot of benefits such as exchange bonus, cash discount, loyalty benefits etc of nearing to Rs.1 lakh with the purchase of the Nissan Kicks compact SUV in India. These purchases made on before 31 December.



Specifics of the offer include

Benefits of up to: ₹1 lakh + 7.99 per cent ROI 1.3-litre turbo variant 1.5-litre variant Cash benefit of ₹15,000 Cash benefit of ₹10,000 Online booking bonus of ₹5,000 Online booking bonus of ₹5,000 Exchange bonus of ₹70,000 Exchange bonus of ₹20,000 Select corporates benefit: ₹10,000 Select corporates benefit: ₹10,000 Special rate of interest: 7.99% Special rate of interest: 7.99%

Nissan Kicks is available with a choice of 2 petrol engines, a 1.3 litre turbocharged motor and a 1.5 litre engine. The turbo engine delivers about 154 bhp and 254 Nm of torque, while the other one generates 105 bhp and 142Nm. Transmission Options does include a 5 speed manual, 6 speed manual, a CVT automatic. By the way, the Nissan Kicks Price in India presently ranges between Rs9.5 lakh and Rs14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

