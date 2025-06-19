Live
Honda City Sport Edition teased ahead of launch
Honda teases new City Sport Edition with blacked-out styling, 1.5L petrol engine, and cosmetic upgrades. Launch expected soon. Specs and rivals revealed.
Honda Cars India has released a teaser hinting at a new special edition of the City sedan. Branded with the tagline ‘Ready for a Sportier Life’, the upcoming variant is expected to be called the Honda City Sport Edition.
While full details haven’t been disclosed, the teaser suggests the City Sport will get a series of cosmetic enhancements, likely inspired by the Elevate Dark Edition. Anticipated exterior changes include a blacked-out front grille, ORVMs, shark fin antenna, and a subtle boot lid spoiler. It might also receive a newly designed set of 16-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, Honda is expected to carry the same sporty black theme, although official details on interior updates remain scarce.
Under the hood, there won’t be any mechanical changes. The City Sport will continue to use the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. It is unclear whether the City e:HEV hybrid variant will also get a sport edition.
Upon launch, the City Sport will take on rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus Sport (₹17.84 lakh) and the Hyundai Verna Turbo (₹15.04 lakh)—both of which also feature similar blacked-out sporty aesthetics.
More details are expected in the coming days as the official launch nears.