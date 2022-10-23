Honda Goes Beyond: Fresh Campaign for Honda India Cars India Limited

Dentsu Creative India has launched a fresh campaign for the car manufacturer. Honda Cars India. The campaign titled as "A Honda Goes Beyond" the above campaign aim to connect with varied brand enthusiasts and a new generation of customers.



The campaign, A Honda goes Beyond, underlines the brand's philosophy of Durability, Quality and Reliability. The major objective was to develop communication, which celebrates the bond, which the customers have with the company, Honda. Apart from it, the film also highlights the brand's offering of innovative as well as futuristic technology products, which makes the driving experience not only safe but also very exciting and superior.

Dentsu Creative India, Group Executive Creative Director, Auryndom Bose, added. Honda has always stood for its engineering that hold true to the experience of the product. Whilst the category codes of automobile advertising is loaded with mostly rational depictions, this new brand campaign for Honda is our way to transcend beyond the conventions as well as create an emotionally evocative communication that appeals to the heart and impact the consideration for the brand.

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd Commented. The current campaign is a celebration of the bond that the customers share with Honda and the company promises to go beyond in everything that they do. Honda journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and credit goes to our customer who have bestowed their trust in Honda's premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavour to keep customers at the center of our products as well as services.