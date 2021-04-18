Honda Recalls Nearing to 78,000 Vehicles in India, to Replace Faulty Fuel Pumps

Recently, Honda Cars India, has made an announcement about launching a campaign to replace faulty fuel pumps of nearing to 77,954 vehicles, which were manufactured during the period (2019 to 2020)

The company has conducted similar exercise, last year; it fixed about 65,651 units of cars, manufactured in the year, 2018.

List of Models Affected (in Alphabetical order)





Model Year of Manufacture Number of Vehicles Amaze Jan –Aug 2019 36,086 BR-V Jan –Oct 2019 1737 Civic Jan-Sept 2019 5170 CR-V Jan 2019-Sept 2020 607 Jazz Jan-Aug 2019 6235 Last-Gen City Jan-Sept 2019 20248 WR-V Jan-Aug2019 7871

• The Honda Civic, BR-V and CR-V models, has been discontinued in our nation.

The above initiative is taken as a preventive measure, Honda has stated, fuel pumps installed in these vehicles might have defective impellers, which might over a period of time, result in engine stoppage or have starting problem. The recall process would be done in an phased manner, beginning from 17th April 2021.

During March 2021, Honda Cars stated that, it would recall nearing to 761,000 across the world, so that the company can replace fuel pumps, which may give rise to engine problems. This initiated move might be part of the global recall by the company.

Honda Cars India has stated, they are presently working only with a limited number of staff to make sure the company strictly follows the safety standards as well as distancing norms stated by the government authorities. Customer in order to ensure they do not any inconvenience, they must take prior appointment.

The owners of these affected models would be directly contacted by the dealer individually and they would replace the part, and no additional charge would be levied, it would be free of cost to the customer.

The customers, who own Honda cars, to know as to whether their car is covered under the above campaign, all they need to do is, visit the company website, and locate special micro site created for the above purpose and enter Vehicle Identification Number(VIN), it consist both alpha-numeric characters.