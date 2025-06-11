How to Use Parivahan Sewa for a Driving License

Parivahan Sewa serves as the official transport services portal of the Government of India, streamlining vehicle and license services for all Indian states and Union Territories. Regardless of whether you reside in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, or any rural area, this portal ensures equal access to vital services such as:

Driving License (DL) application

Learner’s License (LL) application

License renewal and correction

DL test slot booking

Vehicle registration, challan payment, and more

Step-by-Step Guide for online DL

Step 1: Visit the official Parivahan Sewa website.

Step 2: Choose your living state, which should be in India.

Step 3: Select “Apply for Driving License” on the homepage of the Sarathi Parivahan.

Step 4: Fill application form with the correct details.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents in the required format. Age proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID), Address proof, and Passport-sized photo and signature.

Step 6: Book a driving license test slot at your nearby RTO office.

Step 7: Pay application fees online using UPI, credit/debit card, or net banking.

Step 8: Visit the selected RTO with originals of your submitted documents on your test day.

Steps to Register Your Vehicle Through Parivahan

1. Go to the government portal: https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan.

2. Select your State from the dropdown list. You’ll be redirected to the relevant Vahan portal for your region.

3. Fill in key information, including:

a. Vehicle Chassis and Engine Number

b.Temporary Registration Number

c. Dealer code

d. Vehicle Class (e.g., LMV, MCWG, transport, non-transport)

e. Fuel Type and Category

4. Scan and upload the following:

a. Form 20

b. Sales Invoice from the dealer

c. PUC Certificate

d. Temporary registration slip

e. Insurance certificate

f. Address proof

g. PAN, or Passport, etc

5. Pay the fee for vehicle registration.

6. After uploading documents and making payment, click “Submit Application.” You’ll receive:

1. Acknowledgment receipt

2. Temporary Registration Number

3. Application Reference Number (ARN)

Your vehicle will be assigned a Permanent Registration Number.