Hyderabad Based Start-up Launches, Gravton Quanta, First of its Kind, Revolutionary Electric bike: 800 Kms in mere Rs.80 and it costs less than 1 lakh

Pride moment for Hyderabad based Start-up, it has launched all new revolutionary electric bike, Quanta, for Rs. 99,000, the company will also be offering Gravton charging station free of cost to the limited users.

Spend only Rs. 10 for 100 Kms

As per the company's statement, Gravton Quanta goes 800 Kms for just Rs.80 bucks; in other words, you spend about mere Rs. 10 for 100 Kms or Rs.1 for 10 Kms.

The company had derived the EV vision back in the year 2016 and it is posed to make a significant development with its purpose driven" Made for India"

Designed to offer comfort in city traffic and also on unpaved road conditions

The above bike is designed for both rural as well as urban India, the bike Quanta features a robust and rib caged chassis for agility and safety to the battery compartment from theft and accident. It has got 3 kWh Li-ion detachable battery offering a 150 km travel range with a single charge. The swap friendly Chassis will be able to accommodate two batteries. In other words, one can have up range to 320 Kms if required.

Color Variants Available

The Quanta is available in 3 color variants, which includes Red, White and Black. The color black being the special edition, hence only a limited supply, one can have the vehicle, through booking on an immediate basis and booking can be done via its official website – https://www.gravtonmotors.com/.

Quanta, features a 3kw Proprietary BLDC motor

The 3KW proprietary BLDS motor is engineered in such a way, so that it would have reduced mechanical losses and higher efficiency. Top speed is pegged at about 70kmph. One can depend on instant 170Nm of maximum torque at wheel in any situation. You can have a look at the performance of the electric bike in the video below.

What the founder & CEO got to Say?



Parshuram Paka, who is both founder and CEO of Gravton Motors has said, that with the launch of its company 1st electric bike Quanta, he feels his dreams have come true. He further added, Quanta resonates, the true essence, it is not just made in India, but it is also made for India. While this product is largely meant for riders across the segments. We have, one coming up in the sports category as well, primarily it is meant for action oriented passionate young bikers.

The bike has got suspension bolted to a chassis and 17 wheels, a low centre of gravity is at the centre of its design language, and hence it becomes all the more suitable for use in the countryside and rougher terrain.

Gravton Charging station free of Cost

The Swap Eco System is a convenience, which boosts intelligent Urban Mobility Solution. It is easy to locate the nearest Graviton's battery station, you can also order an extra battery and you can swap it at any given location.

.Fast charging Option

Fast charging option means, you will be good to go in mere 90 minutes. It is roughly charging at the rate of 1km per minute. With regards to regular mode, the battery is charged in 3 hours. Due to swap enabled chassis design, it helps in ease of battery removal for charging, in the instance of non-availability of charging sockets. Gravton Quanta is available with 5 year battery warranty and also easy replacement assurance.

Smart App

The app helps the rider to have total control over Quanta. The application is powered with features such as mapping service stations, Roadside assistance, Remote lock/unlock and turning on or off the lights from a remote distance.

GOTAC

The Unique ECU feature telecasts the whereabouts and also the overall health of the vehicle to the smart app. By using the Smart App Mobile application, vehicle tracking as well as remote immobilization can be done easily.