Jawa, Yezdi & Vespa are Keen in Reviving the Dead Brands: Know the Reason Why?

Yes, True Defunct icons have been revived, one of the major reason is, the company's can cash in their brand appeal as well as notalgia for the good old days.



Today's generation, we are able to connect with the old brand because when they were toddlers, these bikes were ruling the road, similar is the story of kshitji Iyer, he is production manager for stills and motion films, he resides in Mumbai. When he decided to buy bike for himself, he shortlisted numerous bikes such as Royal Enfield Himalayan and similar other vehicles in this category. At last he brought the Yezdi Adventure bike for around Rs.2.55 lakh (on road price). His major motivation, the above bike took him to the era, when he was a toddler watching his father rule the road with his Yezdi Roadking, a 250cc beauty having distinctive fuel tank as well as unforgettable roar.

In Good old days, big Bullets, JAwas and Yezdis were pretty much the only bikes on the road, we could find the odd Rajdoot and the Powerful Rajdoot Yamaha RD350. The advent of the Japanese 100 cc bikes (ind Suzuki, Hero Honda, Kawasaki Bajaj and Yamaha RX) launched through the Joint ventures with the Indian companies in the early 80's wiped out Yezdi/Jawa and Rajdoot and almost threatened the Bullet Existence.

Yezdi is not only brand, which has made a comeback, we find Auto companies are reviving the defunct bikes in the recent years, Jeep, Vespa, Chetak, Luna, Lml in order to cash in the nostalgia of the good old days.

Avik Chattopadhyaya, founder of Brand consultancy firm, Expereal, an auto industry expert, has stated that "Brands are revived for two major reasons, firstly, there is latent demand for the discontinued or old brand. Secondly, if there is new demand for the brand's preposition in the marketplace.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, CEO. Ashish Singh Joshi, has stated," The thought behind the revival of the JAwa and Yezdi brands in India were driven purely by emotion. We are very much delighted thousands of Yezdi as well as Jawa lovers are creating their own stories backed by the legacy of the brands". Jawa and its successor Yezdi has been revived by the Mahindra Owned classic legenes, which Brought in BSA.

Another Two-wheeler, which is making a comeback is humble Luna Moped, it is being relaunched by the Kinetic as EV.

Since the new product would be carrying forward the legendary values of Luna's simplicity as well as affordability and convenience, but in a completely new format. It would be both, relevant as well as contemporary and it would very well accept by the people stated, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Kinetic Green, chief Executive.

Bajaj Auto, is also bringing back its iconic scooter, Chetak in a new electric avatar, after nearly 14 years, the petrol version has been stopped production. In the early 70's , Chetak Scooter was the household name for nearly two decades. Presently, now been repositioned as Retro-modern blend. The company has been charging premium, the spokesperson justified their position, he further added, "our sales in the initial 5 months for FY2023 have been 12.023 units, additionally healthy order book about 15.000 units. More importantly, the company feels that, they have been able to establish a differentiated position of "premium Ness with reliable performance.