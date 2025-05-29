Live
Jio Launches Affordable Jio Electric Scooter 2025 for Urban Commuters
Jio, the telecom leader, has entered the electric vehicle market with its new Jio Electric Scooter 2025.
Jio has forayed into the electric vehicle market with the launch of Jio Electric Scooter 2025. Jio will target daily commuters, as it is five times cheaper to run than petrol scooters and offers an eco-friendly transport option.
The scooter is designed for city riders, featuring a spacious footboard, comfortable seating, and sturdy 12-inch wheels suited for Indian roads. It runs on a 3.2kWh lithium-ion battery, giving a range of 80–100 km per charge, and has three ride modes—Eco, City, and Sport. It is also dust and water-resistant (IP67 rated).
Charging is convenient with options for home plug charging and battery swap stations. The scooter includes smart features like 4G connectivity, real-time tracking, and integration with Jio Mart for online shopping.
The scooter costs about ₹70,000 to ₹80,000. Petrol scooters cost a little more, between ₹70,000 and ₹90,000. It is much cheaper to use the electric scooter because charging costs only ₹300 to ₹400 per month. Petrol costs ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 every month. The electric scooter also needs less maintenance and cheaper insurance. The government may give discounts to make it even cheaper.
Overall, the Jio Electric Scooter offers an affordable, smart, and practical choice for urban commuters switching to electric vehicles.