Kawasaki to begin deliveries of W175 in India

Kawasaki India started deliveries of its one of the most affordable motorcycles in our market, the W175. In the month of September, this year, the motorcycle was launched in the Indian market.



When it come retro-style motorcycle, this vehicle is available in two variants. The base model, it features Ebony Paint, it is priced about 1.47,000. The premium version, which tend to boast the bold Candy Persimom Red Color, is available for Rs. 1.49.000. The difference between the two options is limited to the paint themes. This pricing puts the Kawasaki W175 against the likes of both Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.

The new W175 is the smallest-displacement, road-legal motorcycle in Kawasaki India's portfolio. It is powered by a BS6-Compliant 177cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine, that delivers maximum output nearing to 12.8bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 13.2 Nm at 6000rpm. This motor is linked to five speed gearbox.

The hardware on this motorcycle comprises a double-cradle chassis, telescopic front forks, twin rear springs, a single 270mm petal -type rotor at the front and a 110mm drum brake at the back. The feature list is a basic and this motorcycle pa ks a halogen type headlight, a halogen taillight conventional turn indicator, a semi- digital instrument cluster and a single channel ABS.