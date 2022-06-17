Mahindra Owned Brand, unveils Maxi style scooter, Pulsion 125 in Europe

In the international scooter business, the Mahindra owned brand, Peugeot is an significant player. Its offering range from 50cc to 400cc, their line-up also includes trikes and electric two wheelers.

Design details

The Pulsion does not break any new ground when it comes to design, sporting a large front fascia having a short visor as is typical for maxi scooter. It receives twin KED headlights on front apron having separate housing for the low and high beams, respectively. Flanking those are LED DRLS having the iconic Peugeot logo has been placed underneath the visor. The Pulsion receives a Yamaha Aerox esque centre tunnel in place of the floorboard housing an 11.1 litre fuel tank.

Peugot Pulsion 125: Hardware and Equipment

Powering the Pulsion 125 is a 125cc, single-cylinder liquid cooled engine making 14.4hp at 8.800rpm and 12.6Nm of torque of 6900 rpm. Fully fueled, it weighs about 169.5kg, making it rather hefty for a 125cc scooter. Its seal height stands 790mm.

Peugeot Pulsion 125: feature list

The features list belies its humble 125cc capacity and comprises a TFT dash having a USB charging port, Keyless ignition and emergency brake lights, which are presently the norm of all Euro-5 compliant vehicles.

When Mahindra has acquired about 51% stake of Peugeot back in the year,2015 and imported few of its scooter to its Head Quarters. In Mumbai, rumors were strife that, India launch was imminent. There has been very few indications since than Mahindra bringing the Peugeot range to India.

The Pulsion's price tag of EUR 4549 (approximately around 3.70 lakh) would also make it an expensive proportion for India unless the Mahindra decides to manufacture it locally.