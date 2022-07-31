Mahindra Scorpio N : In Just 30 minutes, lakh Units Got Booked, it reveals the Vehicle's Popularity & Appeal

♦ If you are also interested to book Mahindra Scorpio N, you need to pay only about Rs.21,000 token amount for the booking.



♦ The vehicle's introductory price range is about Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 23.99 lakh comes to an end.

♦ Buyers who have booked now have a two-week period to modify or alter their booking

♦ Please note, the introductory price would be applicable to only first 25,000 buyers, while other would require the pricing prevailing at the time of the delivery.

♦ Powered by turbo-petrol and diesel engines having manual as well as automatic transmissions.

♦ Mahindra has opened the bookings for the Scorpio N on 30th July, at 11.00 A.M. in mere a minute, the first batch of 25,000 units were sold out. In the next half hour the SUV maker has got one lakh bookings for its latest launch.

So, in just a minute, introductory pricing has come to an end. The SUV presently retails from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the buyers who have booked the SUV have a two-week period(till midnight August 15th) to modify or alter their bookings.

After the first batch, the owners would require to pay the price prevailing at the time of delivery. Deliveries of the Scorpio N would commence from September 26th , while the carmaker has plans to roll out about 20.000 units by December this year. Based on the customer enquiries, production would be prioritized for the top-spec Z8L variant.

The Scorpio N is powered by 132PS/175PS 2.2 litre diesel and 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with 6 speed manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel variants can be had with an optional 4WD, for a price premium of Rs. 2.5 lakh over the rear-wheel drive variants. You can also choose nearing to 6 to 7 seater configurations, the former is limited to the top-spec Z8l Variant.