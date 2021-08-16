Mahindra Unveils the New XUV700 Ahead of its Global Launch

Mahindra, made in India Brand, it has unveiled its new XUV700 ahead of its Global launch, which is expected to take place soon. The XUV700 is the 1st model to sport the brand's new logo, which has revealed earlier this week.



Exterior highlights of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 include C-shaped headlamps having all LED lighting, new front as well as rear bumpers, a new multi-slat grille, fog lights , flush-fitting door handles which Mahindra calls smart door handles, blacked-out B, C and D pillars, new dual-tone alloy wheels, Wrap-around LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna, Wrap-around LED tail lights having integrated rear spoiler havened a high mounted stop lamp, silver coloured skid plates, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

Inside, the new Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped having dual-tone upholstery, personalized safety alerts, a panoramic sunroof, driver drowsiness detection, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual 10.25 inch HD screens, dual zone climate control, 360 degree camera, Sony-sourced 3D sound music system, drive modes(zip, Zap, zoom and custom), engine start-stop button, auto booster headlamps, electronic parking brake having auto-hold function, auto booster head lamps, wireless charging, electronic parking brake having auto hold function and front seats with memory function. Safety features on the model having include 7 airbags, ABS having EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat belt reminder.

Under the hood, we have upcoming Mahindra XUV700 would be available with a 2.0 litre mSTallion petrol engine having a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter would produce about 17bhp and 380Nm of torque. The transmission option would include manual as well as automatic units. Also on offer, we have AWD system. The XUV700 would be available in 5 seat as well as 7 seat configurations.

The new Mahindra XUV700 would be available in 4 variants which include MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The base MX version will be powered by a detuned version of the 2.0 litre mHawk Diesel engine, which produces about 153bhp and 360Nm of torque.