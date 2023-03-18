Maruti Suzuki Launched CNG Version of Brezza in India,: Start price @Rs. 9.14 lakh(ex-showroom)
- Maruti Suzuki has just recently launch the CNG version of Brezza in India,
- it is one of the popular sub-compact SUV. The start price of this vehicle is about Rs. 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom.
- The booking for the vehicle is now open.
Car's manufactured by the Maruti Suzuki are very popular among the Indian buyer, as they are fuel efficient and within the budget of middle class customers.
There are about 4 Variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, they include
♦ LXi
♦ VXi
♦ ZXi
♦ ZXI dual-tone
When it comes price of the top model, it goes up upto Rs. 12.05 lakh, ex-showroom
It is to be noted that the petrol-only variants of the Brezza are available in the price range of Rs. 8.19 lakh to Rs. 14.04 lakh.
The Maruti Brezza S-CNG is powered by a 1.5 -litre naturally aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine, which develops 86.7 bhp and 121 Nm of torque in the CNG mode.
The vehicle has got only a 5 speed manual gearbox for now and the company claims that the Brezza S-CNG would deliver a mileage of 25.51km/kg
To list few of the prominent features of the Maruti Brezza S-CNG are LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels, LED taillamps, a 7 inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, a keyless push start and an electric sunroof.