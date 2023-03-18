Maruti Suzuki Launched CNG Version of Brezza in India,: Start price @Rs. 9.14 lakh(ex-showroom)

Car's manufactured by the Maruti Suzuki are very popular among the Indian buyer, as they are fuel efficient and within the budget of middle class customers.



There are about 4 Variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, they include

♦ LXi

♦ VXi

♦ ZXi

♦ ZXI dual-tone

When it comes price of the top model, it goes up upto Rs. 12.05 lakh, ex-showroom

It is to be noted that the petrol-only variants of the Brezza are available in the price range of Rs. 8.19 lakh to Rs. 14.04 lakh.

The Maruti Brezza S-CNG is powered by a 1.5 -litre naturally aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine, which develops 86.7 bhp and 121 Nm of torque in the CNG mode.

The vehicle has got only a 5 speed manual gearbox for now and the company claims that the Brezza S-CNG would deliver a mileage of 25.51km/kg

To list few of the prominent features of the Maruti Brezza S-CNG are LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels, LED taillamps, a 7 inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, a keyless push start and an electric sunroof.