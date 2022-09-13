Most Sold Out Car in the Month of August 2022, Maruti's Hatchback

As many of 18,418 units of the New Age Baleno were sold across the nation in the month of August. During the same month, two other cars of Maruti, both WagonR and Brezza had got high sales volume in the same month.



Maruti Suzuki's Baleno Emerged as the most selling car in India during the previous month. Nearing to 18,418 units of Baleno has been sold across the nation in the month of august. Two other cars of Maruti-WagonR and Brezza also had high volume of sales in the same month, the report added.

In the month of February, this year, the New Age Baleno has been launched by Maruti. This premium hatchback is available at start price of Rs. 6,49,000(ex-showroom).

There are about 7 variants (all petrol) of the Baleno-With the Alpha Petrol AGS being the costliest at Rs. 9,71,000(ex-showroom).

The premium hatchback has a mileage of 22.35km per litre (KMPL) to 22.94 kmpl. A few features of the Baleno are anti-pinch window, UV cut glass, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering and cruise control. It also receives a bigger radiator grille and a new LED projector headlamp cluster having LED DRLs, a sportier front bumper, LED Fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, spilt ELD tail lights at the rear and redesigned rear bumper.

When it comes to safety, this premium hatchback receives dual front airbags, reversing the sensors, three-point seat belts with pretensioners and speed alert system etc.

The New Age Baleno is presently available in 6 color options, they include Nexa Blue, Pearl, Artic white, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

In the year, 2023, Maruti Suzuki is expected to debut Baleno Cross which would be positioned against the premium hatchbacks and compact SUV such as Honda WR-V, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Tata Punch.