New Cars in US to have Drunk-Driver-Detecting Technology: if you are Drunk, you cannot Drive

In a recent development, what comes as a somber boost, to measure and prevent drunk driving, the US Senate would very soon vote on a very crucial infrastructure bill, among other points, which does seek to have new cars mandated to offer drunk-driver-detecting technology. This above move does focus to those control those instances wherein Driving under the Influence (DUI) a serious offence in the nations such as US and it does attract extremely harsh penalties, this new move might witness strong deterrent to all those who choose to turn on ignition after a peg or two or more.



As per the Bloomberg report, the infrastructure bill, would list out numerous safety measures, which is set for a vote in the US senate. Those in favor of implementing the above technology, state that the above technology would outright stop offenders who otherwise mix driving and drinking, this would help detecting as to whether the individual has drunk and it would prevent accidents and also deter them from paying penalties. Prevention is always better than cure.

According to the Data released in the month of June by US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are more than 38,000 deaths because of road accidents in the year, 2020. Numbers from previous years have also revealed that DUI, is one of the major reason for death on the roads. According to US centers for Disease Control and prevention, about 10,497 individuals have died in the nation because of Alcohol impaired driving accidents and that this was about 28% of all road accident related deaths here.

Even though because of the pandemic, there has been few people who are driving when compared to earlier, but the recent surge in drunk and driving numbers has remained a grave source of concern. If the person who is under the influence of alcohol and driving the vehicle, he is not only putting his/her life in danger, but all others who are in the vehicle travelling along with him/her. And also fellow motorists as well as pedestrians.

Backers of a DUI-recognizing technology in modern vehicles go to the extent of even stating that, for all the new age safety features with regards today's cars, The above benefits the benefits might potentially be negated if the driver is under the influence of alcohol.

.