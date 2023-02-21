New Maruti SUV based on Maruti Innova HyCross Render : Company desires to dominate into more Premium Products

When it comes to price bracket of around Rs5 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh, there are numerous segment on offer, compact SUVs, Sub 4m SUVs, small hatch, premium hatch, compact sedans. In most cases, Maruti is the force to be reckoned with. The company has been trying hard in order to replicate its dominance with regards more premium products.

Moving towards the direction towards achieving dominance in more premium products, recently Maruti has launched the Grand Vitara is the most expensive Maruti on sale currently with the top variant costing around Rs. 25 lakhs on road.

This car is doing well with regards to sales and it has managed to enter to top 3 of the compact SUV segment. Later this year, Maruti will be launching an even more expensive car.

Maruti Innova Hycross Render

It would be 7 seater SUV, it is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. Just like, Grand Vitara, this new Maruti Premium SUV would also be manufactured by Toyota at their plant in Bidadi near Bangalore. Ahead of launch, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of this upcoming Maruti SUV.

Earlier, both companies had deemed rebadging to be the best solution. That said, that strategy has evolved to re-profiling front fascia and next, extensive re-profiling in order to establish a slightly separate identity. Same is likely to be the case for Maruti HyCross Version.

Maruti Branded Innova Hycross would come with a different front fascia, while side design would stay vastly untouched, it will get new alloys, efforts could be made to make the Maruti Suzuki version slightly more bling with a generous dosage of chrome. At the same, it would retain Innova Hycross, aggressive and sporty character.

Specs and features

Mechanically, Maruti's Version of Innova Hycross would remain unchanged. It would receive the same 2.0L TNGA engine, capable of delivering 171 hp of max power and 205 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT gearbox. Strong Hybrid variants would be paired with Toyota's 5th gen Hybrid Tech making 183.8 hp and 188 Nm from its engine and 206 Nm from its motor. This powertrain would be mated to an e-drive with a sequential shift gearbox. Maruti Enthusiasts would love the 21km/l fuel efficiency figure.

Features such as ADAS, powered ottoman for the 2nd row, a panoramic sunroof and a 10 infotainment system were unhear of in the Maruti Suzuki Realm. With the upcoming Maruti Innova Hycross, the Indian auto gaint would have truly premium vehicle to offer its customers. Prices would be comparatively higher than innova Hycross, which is prices in the region of Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 29 lakh. It would rival against like XUV700. Safari, Hector plus in this segment.