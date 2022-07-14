Nissan India Launched Red edition of its SUV Nissan Magnite

Recently Nissan India has launched the Red edition Nissan Magnite(SUV), this edition is based on the XV variant of the SUV and presently being offered in 3 variants, they are

-Magnite 1.0L Turbo XV CVT Red edition

-Magnite Turbo 1.0 L XV MT Red edition

-Magnite 1.0 L XV MT Red Edition

Nissan Magnite Red Edition is available in 2 color options, they include storm white and onyx black.

The above gamechanger vehicle was both conceptualised as well as designed in Japan and made in India.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition has been launched for Rs.786,500 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings can be made on Nissan India's website or dealership across the nation.

With regards to styling the Nissan Mangite Red edition sports red accents on the front grill, front bumper cladding, wheel arches and side body cladding, body graphics, red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console, LED scuff plate, tail gate garnish, Lead DRLs, Led fog lamps, R16 Diamond cut alloy wheels and a Red edition badge.

Commenting on the occasion, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, Rakesh Srivastava stated, " Big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with more than 1 lakh bookings since its launch.

The New Nissan Magnite Red Edition would accelerate the already -robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for the young, aspirational and tech-savvy audience, Red edition best in the segment features would greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a big bold, beautiful visual update.