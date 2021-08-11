Nitin Gadkari Says Electric Vehicles would be Cheaper to Afford in Near Future

Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari attended HT Auto EV Conclave, he said, electric vehicles (EV) would become the most affordable means of transport in the near future. He further added that varied research has been conducted in the nation, to develop indigenous as well as alternative battery technologies so that it can reduce the upfront cost of EV's.



Electric Mobility has time and again been touted as one of the most significant solution in order to reduce vehicular emission that is hazardous to human health and the environment. Now, at the moment, individuals are ready to adopt battery –powered, zero emission vehicles, which are already being spread across the world. In the last three years, our nation, India has shown a lot of notable progress.

While speaking at the HT Auto EV Conclave, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and highways, supported the nation's advancement in the electric vehicle mission. He also noted that support, encouragement as well as awareness for EV's offered via both central and state government's EV policies, subsidies, incentives and exemptions, which have played a significant role in India's both adoption as well as progress towards electric mobility.

The Minister has also urged different industry stakeholder to join together and make India, the world's largest EV manufacturing as well as supplying hub. Mutual coordination, cooperation and communication among all stakeholders is definitely going to help bring more productive research in EV mission, he stated.

Last year, the government has rolled out, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for different industries, which include an outlay of more than Rs57, 000 crore for the automobile as well as auto component industry for a period of 5 years. Nearing Rs.18, 000 crore were approved for the development of advanced cell chemistry battery storage manufacturing.

Apart from battery-powered vehicles, Gadkari has also backed varied other means of alternate as well as clean fuel. He has touted that, green hydrogen will be zero carbon as well as sustainable option, especially for heavy and as well as long haul vehicles which includes trucks, buses , which are used for logistical operations.

The Minister has stated at the conclave, that efforts are being made, in order to formalise the procedure of retrofitting of the existing ICE engines having CNG, LNG or electric powertrains. Even though there is various safety as well as compliance related challenges and this industry is at a nascent stage, the government has plans to offer incentives to develop the above procedure for STUs, which cannot afford to buy new electric vehicles.