On 14th Feb, Auto Union to go on Strike, against Bike Taxi's

This Tuesday, a meeting was held by all auto unions, in the meeting it was unanimously decided, that they would oppose the illegal running of bike taxis in the city.



In recent times, the trend is, people tend to prefer bike taxis rather than auto's, the reason being it is not only pleasurable but when it comes to cost, it is comparatively less. Private cab services, have introduced this new mode of transport, which is best option for solo travelers, hence this service has been getting good response.

The above service has severely impacted the autorickshaw business in the city due to which the auto unions have come together to hold one day strike on 14th Feb, Monday. They held a meeting and, in the meeting, it has unanimously decided to oppose the illegal running of the bike taxis in the city.

The auto unions are furious over the running of these bikes' taxis, one of the auto rickshaw union members has stated, we are already suffering because of Covid-19 pandemic and numerous auto drivers have committed suicide due to financial problems. Only in the recent months, we have been able to regain business, but with the introduction of bike taxis, our passenger is being poached. To oppose illegal bike taxis, we are going to hold one day strike on 14th February and all auto unions would participate in it. No auto-rickshaws would run in the city on that day.

In the meantime, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) last week took action against these bike taxis and 65 of them were confiscated by the RTO officials. There is no legal permission for such bike taxis till now in Maharashtra and it is found few app-based companies are offering bike taxi services to passengers. Under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations, Proper permit must be given to bike taxis for public transportation, so it is illegal, stated Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.