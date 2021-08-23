Only 53 Authorized bike taxis in Kolkata having yellow number plates

In Kolkata city, it comes as a big surprise that only mere 53 authorized bike taxis are in Kolkata having yellow number plates. Since 2018, there has been a reports, not even a single vehicle has been registered as a commercial vehicle. We find more than 99% of the bike taxis ferrying passengers are deemed illegal by cops. This situation has put both transport department as well as enforcing agencies in spot.



Bike taxis are definitely an easier on pockets and they are also effective in offering last mile connectivity, one can easily book on app. People can easily beat traffic snarls and reach office in time.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The states may tend to issue permits for taxi 's under section 72 and 73. Hence, therefore, it is legal for the states to provide taxi permits to varied kinds of vehicles, including 2 wheelers. Stated transport department official. However 53(1) (b) of the Act states that the private vehicles or the one having white board licence plates can their registration suspended if used for hire or reward without a valid permit used as such. He stated.

Cops are of the opinion; even though the process has been simplified no body is willing to take the hassle, as it's very difficult to spot a bike taxi. "Most of the bike taxis as well as commuters have an understanding to face the police. The biker states that the pillion is a friend, the commuter also nods for it. However, it is not very difficult to find, one of these. Thousands of youth tend to deliver food or other products; they are supposed to have yellow registration plates.