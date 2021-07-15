Top
Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021: No Wait Period for Customers in Mumbai & Pune

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a Cruiser Bike
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a Cruiser Bike
  • There exists a waiting period for the Classic 350 in numerous cities.
  • There is no wait period for customers in Mumbai and Pune

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, since many years, has been the brand's prime bread winner; hence, its popularity has been growing among the customers. Even after years of its launch, the street cruiser has been still selling, good number of units and the best selling 350cc motorcycle in India, at the moment.

As the demand for this bike is quite high, the Royal Enfield 350 commands a waiting period in numerous cities across the nation. There exists a waiting period for the Classic 350 in numerous cities.

Beginning with the National Capital, the waiting period of the Classic 350 is up to 5 weeks in Delhi. The same is a bit lesser at up to 4 weeks in cities like Chennai and Kolkata. On the other hand, there is no wait period for customers in Mumbai and Pune. For those customers, residing in Rajasthan capital, Jaipur, the Classic 350 commands a waiting period nearing to 3 weeks. On the other hand, the waiting period is a bit higher in Ajmer at up to 4 weeks.

The above information has been sourced from our dealer sources; hence the exact waiting period in your area may or may not vary depending on the location and the dealership.

