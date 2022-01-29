Savaari Car Rentals : A Story of both inspiration & innovation

In a very short period of time, Savaari has earned a reputation of a car rental brand having clean cabs, well trained chauffeurs, who are local travel experts having unmatched service quality to make their holiday truly pleasurable, memorable and wholesome.



During 2004, when Guarav Agarwal, was working in a tech organization in the US, when he visited India, he wanted to book a cab to Roorkee from New Delhi. In US, Gaurav have been booking online car rentals since 1999 and he was very much astonished to find, that even in 2004, there he did not find option of booking reliable as well as a quality online car rental in India.

This incident led Guarav sense the need as well as scope of building a car rental company in the nation, which could be trusted for its quality service and fares. It was this vision as well as foresight that made Guarav bring Savaari car rental to life, this name to reckon with in the car rentals space.

With the seed capital of mere Rs. 55,000, he started this company and it kept growing impressively each year, finally prompting Guarav to pursue this full time by moving from US to India in 2011, giving up his well-cushioned high tech job in the Bay area.

Savaari has been able to build a reputation of being "travel partner" to the discerning traveller" it is evident from the fact that Savaari has witnessed a 300% growth in weekend and leisure travels post the relaxation of the 1st wave of the pandemic.

To drive growth, Savaari is betting big on domestic travel in the year 2022. Towards this, Savaari has set out to

• Create a road trip community for the next 10 million road travel enthusiasts through aggressive growth investments in Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities.

• Ensure 100% reliability in airport pickup and drop services across all commercial airports in India.

• Expand driver presence in Tier 1 by 120% and 180% in Tier-2 & 3 cities to meet demand surge in leisure travel.

• Expand operation to around 4000 cities from the present 2000 in the next 6 months.

• Create an experiential road trip to address gaps in domestic leisure travel combine experiential road trips to address gaps in domestic leisure travel combining experiential road trips combining technology as well as human interaction to provide a wholesome travel experience.