Discounts, cashbacks, EMI and PayTM offers, and more are all part of Honda's Super 6 Offer

If you were planning on buying a new two-wheeler at the beginning of this year, then things have probably been pretty unpleasant for you. First, the lockdown prevented you from purchasing your dream bike. And then even once restrictions eased, almost all manufacturers have been steadily hiking prices for their models. Now, though, the festive season is just around the corner and it is sure to bring some respite. In fact, Honda is already feeling generous enough to offer not just one or two but six cash-saving schemes on its two-wheelers.

The most straightforward offer is a simple discount of upto Rs 11,000 depending on the model. In addition to this, there are also cashback offers of upto Rs 5000 on certain credit and debit cards, as well as a Paytm offer that can result in cashback of upto Rs 2500. Honda is also allowing you to finance 100% of the amount with interest rates as low as 7.99%, and in some cases, it will even pay part of your EMIs. With a model lineup as widespread as Honda's, the exact benefits will differ from product to product. The best way to find out how you can benefit these offers is by visiting or ringing up your nearest dealer, or attempting to book a two-wheeler online.