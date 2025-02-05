Skoda Kylaq to Be Delivered in 10 Minutes via Zepto from Feb 8

Car buyers in India will soon be able to receive a Skoda Kylaq at their doorstep within 10 minutes, thanks to a collaboration between Skoda India and Zepto. The quick commerce platform, known for its rapid grocery and fashion deliveries, is set to expand its instant service to automobiles starting February 8, 2025.

Skoda India has teamed up with Zepto to offer ultra-fast deliveries of its latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq. Traditionally, vehicle purchases involve a waiting period, but this initiative aims to change that by offering near-instant access to new cars. This partnership represents a major shift in the way automobiles are sold and delivered in India.

With the rapid growth of e-commerce and instant delivery services, online platforms have been diversifying their offerings. Zepto’s move into car delivery aligns with the increasing consumer demand for convenience and speed in product acquisition.

The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m SUV designed for urban and highway driving. It features the signature butterfly grille, split-type LED headlights, and wraparound LED taillights. The exterior includes 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails, complementing its bold stance.

Inside, the Kylaq offers a tech-focused cabin with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six speakers, and an 8-inch digital driver’s display. It also includes automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, and ventilated six-way power-adjustable front seats.

For safety, the SUV is equipped with six airbags, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear defogger, and a rearview camera with parking sensors.

The Skoda Kylaq shares its powertrain with the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Kylaq is available at an introductory ex-showroom price ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh across India. It competes in the subcompact SUV segment against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Kia Syros.