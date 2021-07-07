Tata Family Expands: Dark Edition Versions of ALtroz, Nexon & NExon EV Launched Today

Tata Motors have expanded its Dark Edition line-up today by launching stealthy-looking Dark Edition versions of Tata Altroz, Tata NExon and Tata Nexon EV.

The first Tata model to receive the Dark edition treatment is none other than Tata Harrier. The company has also taken the above opportunity also update the Harrier Dark with a new paint scheme and it has also offered few tweaks. That's not all; all Dark edition models would receive a tyre puncture repair kit, as standard. And customers would also receive Dark-branded merchandise with their vehicles.

Tata Nexon will be available both petrol as well as diesel option. The above model has been so far and away one of most of its most popular models in the recent times. This compact SUV has been continuing to find takers in large number and it remains one of the popular names in its segment.

Presently, the buyers would also receive the Nexon Dark Edition, which would be available in XZ+, XZA+ XZ+ (O) & XZA+(O) variants, with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. Additionally, it would sport Atlas Black Exterior colour scheme having charcoal-hued alloys and Sonic Silver bet line. The Nexon Dark also tends to feature, the Dark Interior Pack, which offer all-black theme for the insides of the Nexon having black Leatherette seats.

Prices for the Nexon Dark edition begin at Rs. 10.40 lakh (Ex-showroom) , thus the customers have to pay premium of about Rs. 45,000 above the variant's, based –on the highest premium for all Dark Models.

Tata Nexon is the highest selling Electric Vehicle in the nation, since its launch in January,2020. Tata NExon EV is leading the charge for electric vehicle space for Tata motors.

Similar like the Harrier, the Nexon EV Dark Edition would receive a glossy black finish, but at the same time it would retain the EV-specific blue highlights on the fog lamp, covering, air dam and badging.

The cabin would be finished in black having blue inserts on its dashboard and having centre console. Dark edition would be limited. The Dark Edition would be limited to only the mid-spec XZ as well as top-end XZ Lux variants and it would sell at a premium of about Rs. 20,000 ( similar like the Harrier).

Till now, above 4,000 Tata Nexon EVs have been flown off the shelves. Snapping at its heels is the pricier MG ZS EV, selling around 3000 units to date.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in 3 variants: XM,XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux. These are priced beginning from RS. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 1.6.56 lakh(Ex-showroom Delhi). The Electric SUV demands a premium ranging between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs.3.5 lakh over the top-spec Nexon Diesel.

The NExon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor, which produces around 129PS and up to 245Nm. Like most other EV's , the one tends to feature a regenerative braking system and it has got a two drive modes (drive and Sport).

The vehicle claims a range of about 312 kilometers. The e-SUV can be charged from 0.80 percent in an hour using a fast charger, similarly a 3.3kw AC home charger takes nearing to 8 hours for a full charge.

Features such as automatic headlamps, electric sunroof, automatic AC, automatic wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (having Android Auto, Apple Carplay and connected car technology), push button start, semi-digital instrument cluster, rear parking camera and dual front airbags. Recently, SUV was updated; it has got some improved features.