Tata Motors Appoints New VP for International Business, CVBU

India's one of the Auto major, Tata Motors, have very recently has appointed Anurag Merotra as VP international Business and strategy of its CVBU (commercial Business Unit) starting from 1st Oct, 2021.



He would be based out of an IB office at Worli and would report to Executive director & head, CVBU, the automaker has stated. His most recent assignment, was President and Managing Director, Ford India, he has spent more than a decade across multiple leadership roles in the field of marketing, sales and service.

Mehrotra brings with him, a rich multi industry experience, having more than 25 years which he has gained through the course of impactful assignments at WINS Global Services, Accenture as well as Public Relations, Tata Motors has stated.

Mehrotra has pursued electronic engineering from Mumbai University and he has done his post graduation in marketing management from Time School of Marketing.

The above move follows US, Automaker Ford's decision to stop making cars in India, thus taking a hit of 2 billion.

The decision has ended the carmaker's more than 2 decade long present in a market, where it no longer views it as profitable. This move would affect nearing to 4,000 employees.

Ford is the 5th company, major automaker, which has made a decision to stop manufacturing in India, since 2017, following the exit by General Motors and Harley Davidson.