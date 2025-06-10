Tata Motors to launch 5 new cars in 12 months: Sierra.ev, Harrier Turbo & more

Tata Motors is set to make waves over the next 12 months with the launch of five new vehicles aimed at expanding its petrol and electric lineup. Riding high on recent sales growth, the company is bringing back iconic names and introducing updated versions of popular models.



1. Tata Harrier Turbo Petrol

Tata’s much-loved Harrier will soon get a turbo petrol variant. Expected to feature a 1.5-litre TGDi engine generating around 168–170 bhp and 280 Nm torque, it will come with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, and a 7-speed DCT may also be offered. Launch is likely around the festive season, with pricing slightly lower than the diesel counterpart.

2. Tata Safari Turbo Petrol

The larger 7-seater Safari will receive the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as the Harrier. With similar specs, the Safari Turbo will go up against petrol SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Hyundai Alcazar. Launch expected later this year.

3. Tata Sierra.ev

Tata is reviving the legendary Sierra as a premium all-electric SUV. It will feature a futuristic design with a triple 12.3-inch screen layout, panoramic sunroof, and modern features like wireless charging and ventilated seats. Expected to come with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, and AWD producing 369 bhp and 504 Nm torque.

4. Tata Punch.ev Facelift

Tata will refresh its Punch.ev sub-compact SUV with a facelift that includes a redesigned front and rear bumper, updated alloys, and added features like a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, and larger touchscreen. Battery options will likely remain the same (25 kWh and 35 kWh). Launch is expected in early 2026.

5. Tata Sierra ICE

Following the Sierra.ev, Tata will also launch a conventional ICE-powered Sierra. Likely to compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others, it will be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. Most features from the electric version will be carried over.

With this bold new lineup, Tata Motors is clearly focused on offering more choices across both petrol and EV segments, positioning itself as a major player in the evolving Indian automotive landscape.