TATA Punch EV, Most Affordable Electric SUV, to go on Sale Next Year

The all-new TATA Punch EV is expected to go on sale in our nation, India next year. Upon launch, it might turn out to be the most affordable electric SUV in the nation.

The Tata Motors is currently, the leading EV manufacturer in India. The Company began its electric journey with the launch of the Nexon EV followed by the electrified versions of Tigor as well as Tiago. Presently, Tata motor is gearing up, so that it can introduce its second electric SUV. The all-new TATa Punch EV is expected to go on sale in India next year.

What to expect?

With regards to design, one can expect the Punch EV to resemble its ICE counterpart. However, there might be few subtle changes for a distinctive electrified appeal. The Punch EV would be slot between the Tiago and the Nexon in the Company's EV Portfolio. Also, one can expect it to be more feature-rich than its petrol versions.

Battery and Range

The upcoming Punch Would be the Tata's first electric car, which would be based on the Alfa platform. It is also expected to receive 25kWh battery pack and offer a driving range nearing to 250 to 300 km on a single charge. This electric SUV would have fast charging capabilities as well.

Check the Review

Price and Rivals



The all-new Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon its launch, it might turn out to be the most affordable SUV in the nation. The Punch EV will not have any direct rivals in the Indian Market, but it would require to take on NExon EV and the XUV400 to a certain extent.