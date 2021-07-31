Toyota Innova Crysta to become costlier from 1st August 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has made an official announcement that, starting from 1st August, 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Price would be increased up to 2%. Presently, the vehicle is priced between Rs. 16.11 lakh and RS. 24.5 59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

According to the Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the price of the Innova Crysta has been hiked partially in order to offset the substantial increase in the input costs,

The automaker, however, claimed that the price increase has been tapered down, by considering the impact on the customers.

The MPV is offered with a couple of engine options such as 2.7 litre petrol and 2.4 litre diesel. The 2.7 litre petrol engine develops nearing to 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque and it can also be paired either with a 5 speed MT or a 6 Speed AT.

The 2.4 litre diesel mill produces nearing to 150 PS of maximum power and about 343Nm of peak torque having about a 5 speed MT and 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peark torque having nearing to 6 speed AT.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is presently available in 6 variants, they include G, G+, GX(-), GX, VX and ZX.